‘Scream’ TV Show Cast: Where Are They Now?

Following a brief appearance in Scream, Thorne has starred in Amityville: The Awakening, The Babysitter, Midnight Sun and Assassination Nation. On the small screen, Thorne has appeared on Famous in Love, Conrad & Michelle: If Words Could Kill, Paradise City and season 3 of The Masked Singer.

In 2019, Thorne shared that she identifies as pansexual. The Disney alum was in a polyamorous relationship with Mod Sun and Tana Mongeau from 2017 to 2019. Thorne later moved on with singer Benjamin Mascolo and the duo announced their engagement in March 2021.