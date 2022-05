Carlson Young

The Disney alum has continued to appear on television with projects including Halloween Wars, A Man for Every Month and Emily in Paris. Young is set to appear in Femina Nox, a horror film that she has penned the script for and plans to direct.

In 2016, the Pretty Little Liars alum got engaged to Foster the People’s Isom Innis. They got married one year later at Young’s childhood church in Texas.