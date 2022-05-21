‘Scream’ TV Show Cast: Where Are They Now?

Tyler Posey

Posey went on to lend his voice to Fast & Furious Spy Racers and Elena of Avalor. On the big screen, the California native has appeared in Truth or Dare, The Last Summer and Alone. In 2022, it was confirmed that Posey would be reprising his role as Scott McCall for the Paramount+ Teen Wolf movie.

In October 2020, Posey opened up about his path to sobriety after developing an addiction to marijuana. Five months later, the Maid in Manhattan star confirmed that he was no longer sober. Posey came out as queer and sexually fluid in July 2021. He has been linked to alt-rock singer Phem since 2021.