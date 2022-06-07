What Is Putting the Project on Pause?

During a panel about the show, Faison noted that busy schedules were a big reason why Scrubs isn’t revived yet. “I think we all want it. We all would love to work together again. It’s just that it’s really hard,” he details. “It can’t be a full season of a show — it would have to be a movie or something like that, where you could only give a couple of months to it. Everyone is doing things.”

Faison also pointed out that Lawrence would have to be involved for everyone to come back, adding, “This dude’s never going to be free again.”