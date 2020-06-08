Sean Lowe’s Season 17 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now?

AshLee Frazier

After appearing on season 1 of Bachelor in Paradise, AshLee settled down with husband Aaron Williams in 2017. The couple, who share daughter Navy Lee, announced they are expecting baby No. 2 in April 2020.

“In 2013 I had a role on this show called The Bachelor. It was a whirlwind ‘journey’ I wouldn’t trade for anything,” AshLee wrote on her blog. “After the airing of my season, I was inundated with emails from fans asking about my fashion, fitness, beauty tips and — of course — my love life. The only way I felt I could express all this was to start a blog. And that my friends is how ashleefrazier.com was born. I never could have imagined that going on a reality show would put me at the forefront of your lives, and I am overwhelmed and grateful you have welcomed me into your homes and lives.”