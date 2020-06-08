Sean Lowe’s Season 17 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now?

Daniella McBride

Daniella appeared on the first season of Bachelor in Paradise, but didn’t find a love connection. Daniella, who currently resides in California and appears to be single, still works in casting. She is also still close to Lesley.

“If @bachelorabc only picked us out now …” Daniella captioned a selfie with Lesley in January 2020. “Oh how the ratings would have gone up! 😂😂 too bad we signed up for the show when we were only 24! Time flys when you live it up. Love hanging with my girl @lesleyannemurphy.”