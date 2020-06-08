Sean Lowe’s Season 17 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now?

Lesley Murphy

In 2017, the travel blogger had a preventative double mastectomy after testing positive for a BRCA2 genetic mutation. She returned to TV for The Bachelor Winter Games in 2018 and began dating Dean Unglert. They split several months after the show wrapped.

“I spent 5 years away from Bachelor Nation as I lived abroad and traveled for work. I came back to Winter Games because I’ve seen this franchise work miracles before,” Lesley wrote in April 2018 via Instagram. “Through The Bachelor and my journey around the world, I have made deep connections, true meaningful intimate relationships with many walks of life. I know it’s imperative to find someone who chooses us and acknowledges our many layers, who can be open and vulnerable, and most importantly, who is ready. To meet someone and be met. To be chosen and to choose. To love and to be loved. This is everything.”

She moved on with Alex Kav in late 2018. They announced their engagement in February 2020.