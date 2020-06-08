Bachelor Sean Lowe’s Season 17 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now? By Sarah Hearon June 8, 2020 ABC; Courtesy Garry Jedkins/Instagram 11 10 / 11 Robyn Howard Robyn and her husband, trainer Garry Jedkins, welcomed daughter Ruby in December 2019. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit Has Tummy Control Built In This Casual Wrap Top Is an Upgrade From Your Basic Tee So Many Tory Burch Flat Sandals Are Nearly 50% Off Right Now More News