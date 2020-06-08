Bachelor

Sean Lowe’s Season 17 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now?

Tierra LiCausi Sean Lowe Season 17 of The Bachelor Where Are They Now
Tierra LiCausi

While Tierra showed off a new engagement ring at the Women Tell All Special in 2013, her mysterious engagement was off by that September. Tierra subsequently took a step back from the spotlight. She met her current boyfriend in December 2019.

 

“I am forever grateful that our paths crossed. It still seems surreal, it feels like a lifetime of knowing you already!” she gushed in June 2020 via Instagram. “I love you honeyyy and so excited to see/fulfill our next adventures together! #worththewait #ily.”

 

