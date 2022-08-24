Will There Be More Diversity?

Netflix’s head of drama, Jinny Howe, told Deadline in August 2022 that the upcoming season will be prioritizing a more diverse cast. “Without getting specific, I will say that that continues to be a focus,” Howe explained. “Some of our early casting conversations for season 5, I think it’s fair to say that that is going to continue to be a focus and something the audience will get to experience more in season 5.”

Fans were introduced to the show’s first LGBTQ+ character during season 4 — and there are a few actors of color already amongst the cast. “It’s definitely a priority, and I think you will see, as we expand the Virgin River community, that there will be more diversity and inclusion,” she added.