December on Hallmark Channel

‘A Big Fat Family Christmas’

Premiere Date: Friday, December 2

Stars: Shannon Chan-Kent, Shannon Kook, Tia Carrere and Jack Wagner

Logline: “Liv is a photojournalist eager to make it on her own. To get a dream assignment – shooting the Chang family’s annual holiday party for a cover story — she doesn’t reveal that they are in fact, her family. When she finds herself growing close to Henry, the coworker covering the story with her, she wants to confide in him but doesn’t want to jeopardize her big break.”

‘A Fabled Holiday’

Premiere Date: Saturday, December 3

Stars: Brooke D’Orsay and Ryan Paevey

Logline: “Talia and her childhood best friend Anderson unexpectedly reunite in a curiously familiar looking town full of Christmas spirit that restores its visitors when they need it most.”

‘Undercover Holiday’

Premiere Date: Sunday, December 4

Stars: Noemi Gonzalez and Stephen Huszar

Logline: “When returning home for the holidays, newly minted pop star Jaylen tells her protective family that Matt is her new beau, when in reality, he’s her overzealous security guard.”

‘The Most Colorful Time of the Year’

Premiere Date: Friday, December 9

Stars: Katrina Bowden and Christopher Russell

Logline: “Ryan is an elementary school teacher, who learns that he is colorblind. Michelle, an optometrist and mother of one of his students, helps bring color into his life in time for the holidays.”

‘Christmas Class Reunion’

Premiere Date: Saturday, December 10

Stars: Aimee Teegarden and Tanner Novlan

Logline: “High school classmates, who once dubbed themselves the ‘cursed class,’ reconnect at Christmas for their 15-year reunion. Over the course of their time reconnecting, the classmates challenge each other to remember who they were, who they are and who they want to be.”

‘The Holiday Sitter’

Premiere Date: Sunday, December 11

Stars: Jonathan Bennett, George Krissa and Chelsea Hobbs

Logline: “Sam is a workaholic bachelor who babysits his niece and nephew before the holidays when his sister and her husband have to go out of town. Completely out of his element, he recruits help from their handsome neighbor Jason and finds himself in an unexpected romance.”

‘Holiday Heritage’

Premiere Date: Friday, December 16

Stars: Lyndie Greenwood, Brooks Darnell and Holly Robinson Peete

Logline: “Ella returns to her hometown to mend fences with her fractured family. With the help of Griffin, her ex-boyfriend, she encourages her family to celebrate Christmas and Kwanzaa and to heal their past wounds before it’s too late.”

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’

Premiere Date: Saturday, December 17

Stars: Torrey DeVitto and Zane Holtz

Logline: “A former actress trying to break into directing tests her skills with a town’s annual Christmas Eve courtroom production in which the true authorship of the famous poem ‘A Visit from St. Nick’ is debated.”

‘Hanukkah on Rye’

Premiere Date: Sunday, December 18

Stars: Jeremy Jordan, Yael Grobglas and Lisa Loeb

Logline: “A matchmaker connects Molly and Jacob, but their new romance is put to the test when they realize that they are competing deli owners. Will a Hanukkah miracle keep them together?”