November on Hallmark Channel

‘A Magical Christmas Village’

Premiere Date: Friday, November 4

Stars: Alison Sweeney, Luke Macfarlane and Marlo Thomas

Logline: “When Summer’s mother Vivian moves in with her and her young daughter Chloe, her orderly existence is upended. Upon arrival, Vivian sets up an heirloom, miniature Christmas village resembling their town, and tells Chloe it grants Christmas wishes. As Chloe begins setting up the figurines, real-life events seem to mimic the scenes she creates. With a little help from the magic of the Christmas village, the family will be brought closer together and just maybe, Summer will learn to open her heart to love again.”

‘Lights, Camera, Christmas!’

Premiere Date: Saturday, November 5

Stars: Kimberley Sustad and John Brotherton

Logline: “When a holiday rom-com movie shooting in her town needs a costume designer, Kerry, a local shop owner, steps into the role. While working on the movie, she rediscovers her passion for costume design and finds herself falling for Brad, the film’s famous leading man.”

‘All Saints Christmas’

Premiere Date: Sunday, November 6

Stars: Ledisi and Roger Cross

Logline: “Lisette is a popular R&B singer who’s getting ready to travel home to New Orleans for Christmas. When the media mistake a photo of her with her music producer ex as an engagement announcement, her family insists that he join her on the trip.”

‘In Merry Measure’

Premiere Date: Friday, November 11

Stars: Patti Murin, Brendan Penny and Jennifer Robertson

Logline: “When pop star Darcy returns home to spend Christmas with her sister and niece, she unexpectedly finds herself coaching the high school choir with her onetime rival, Adam.”

‘The Royal Nanny’

Premiere Date: Saturday, November 12

Stars: Rachel Skarsten, Dan Jeannotte and Greta Scacchi

Logline: “Claire is an MI5 agent who goes undercover as the royal nanny. She must overcome the challenges of her assignment, like resisting the charms of Prince Colin, while keeping the family safe at Christmas.”

‘Christmas at the Golden Dragon’

Premiere Date: Sunday, November 13

Stars: Kara Wang, Osric Chau, Sara Canning, Antonio Cupo and Barbara Niven

Logline: “When Romy and Rick’s parents surprise them with the news that they will be closing the Chinese restaurant they have owned and operated for decades, the siblings each find themselves reevaluating their futures. Also impacted by the news are the landmark restaurant’s loyal patrons and staff, who have all come to depend on the restaurant over the holidays.”

‘Inventing the Christmas Prince’

Premiere Date: Friday, November 18

Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housley and Ronnie Rowe Jr.

Logline: “Shelby is about to quit her job as a rocket engineer when her daughter becomes convinced that her Scrooge-like boss, Evan, is the Christmas Prince from a story Shelby invented years ago.”

‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’

Premiere Date: Saturday, November 19

Stars: Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Margaret Colin

Logline: “Three brothers get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together to care for a baby over the holidays. As they slowly get the hang of things, they find themselves on unexpected journeys of self-discovery and begin to rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the damaged romantic and professional relationships in their respective lives … all while rediscovering their love of Christmas.”

‘When I Think of Christmas’

Premiere Date: Sunday, November 20

Stars: Shenae Grimes-Beech, Niall Matter and Beth Broderick

Logline: “Sara Thompson returns to her hometown to help her mother move and is surprised to find her ex-boyfriend Josh Hartman is back home. The two had once planned a life in music together but Sara left to study law. The former flames slowly reconnect and try to heal wounds, both old and new. When Sara makes a surprising discovery, she and Josh forge a bold plan for the upcoming Christmas concert that will lead them all back to their musical roots and make this a holiday to remember.”

‘My Southern Family Christmas’

Premiere Date: Thursday, November 24

Stars: Jaicy Elliot, Bruce Campbell, Ryan Rottman, Moira Kelly and Brian McNamara

Logline: “Under the guise of a journalist, Campbell has a chance to get to know her biological father for the first time — without him ever knowing who she really is. As she spends time with him and his family, as well as with the town’s record keeper, she realizes that families are messy, wonderful things. In the end, Campbell must decide if she’s going to keep her identity a secret or reveal the truth to her father — a decision that will change their family Christmas forever.”

‘#Xmas’

Premiere Date: Friday, November 25

Stars: Clare Bowen and Brant Daugherty

Logline: “When Jen gets the chance to enter a brand’s design contest, she poses a family influencer, enlisting the help of her best friend, Max, and her baby nephew. When her video is selected as a finalist, Jen is torn on whether to go on with her perfect ‘family’ or reveal the truth.”

‘A Royal Corgi Christmas’ (working title)

Premiere Date: Friday, November 25

Stars: Hunter King and Jordan Renzo

Logline: “Reluctant Crown Prince Edmond returns home just before Christmas in anticipation of being named successor to the throne. To ingratiate himself to his mother the Queen, he gifts her with ‘Mistletoe,’ a rambunctious Corgi in need of some serious training. After several doggy disasters, Edmond turns to Cecily, a canine behavior expert from America for help — but to his great surprise, Cecily demands that he take an active part in the daily dog training sessions. Sparks fly between them as the pair work together to get Mistletoe ready to present at the annual Christmas Ball. Just as the precious pup captures their hearts, they discover that love can grow in the most unexpected places, leading them to question what they really want.”

‘A Tale of Two Christmases’

Premiere Date: Saturday, November 26

Stars: Kat Barrell, Chandler Massey and Evan Roderick

Logline: “Thanks to some Christmas magic, Emma gets to experience two different Christmases – one where she stays in the city and celebrates with a new crush and his friends, and one where she returns home for all the traditions with her family … and Drew, a longtime friend who may have feelings for her. Emma’s double holiday ultimately helps her discover what will truly make her happy in life as well as in love.”

‘Haul Out the Holly’

Premiere Date: Saturday, November 26

Stars: Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Ellen Travolta, Peter Jacobson, Melissa Peterman and Stephen Tobolowsky

Logline: “Emily arrives home, hoping to visit her parents, only to discover that they are leaving on a trip of their own. As she stays at their house for the holidays, their HOA is determined to get Emily to participate in the neighborhood’s many Christmas festivities.”

‘A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe’

Premiere Date: Sunday, November 27

Stars: Rachel Boston and Victor Webster

Logline: “Annie Cooper has big shoes to fill when she takes over as CEO of her late grandmother’s small-town cookie company and is doing her best to help their struggling business get back on track. That task gets more daunting when her grandmother’s secret recipe is stolen during the Christmas party. As Annie tries to crack the case and uncover the culprit she works with Sam, the owner of a local bakery, to recreate the recipe in the hope of saving the company and her job. As Annie and Sam bake batch after batch in pursuit of the perfect one, they begin to learn that their lives go together like milk and cookies.”

‘A Holiday Spectacular’

Premiere Date: Sunday, November 27

Stars: Ginna Claire Mason, Derek Klena, Eve Plumb and Ann-Margret — featuring the Radio City Rockettes

Logline: “In 1958, Maggie is an heiress from Philadelphia who puts her high-society wedding plans on hold in order to sneak up to New York City and make her secret dream come true: dancing live on stage in the ‘Christmas Spectacular’ at Radio City Music Hall.”