November on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

‘A Maple Valley Christmas’

Premiere Date: Saturday, November 5

Stars: Peyton List and Andrew Walker

Logline: “Erica is a rancher who has spent her whole life working the family farm with her mother and sister. When Aaron arrives and disrupts her plans, she starts to question what it is she actually wants.”

‘Our Italian Christmas Memories’

Premiere Date: Saturday, November 12

Stars: Sarah Power and Beau Bridges

Logline: “The Colucci siblings, in an effort to jog the memory of their grandfather who is struggling with dementia, set out to recreate their late grandmother’s legendary pasta sauce.”

‘Long Lost Christmas’

Premiere Date: Saturday, November 19

Stars: Taylor Cole and Benjamin Ayres

Logline: “Hayley is an interior designer who plans to surprise her recently widowed mother Patricia with the perfect holiday present: the extended family she knows her mom yearns for.”

‘Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas’

Premiere Date: Saturday, November 26

Stars: Holland Roden, Tyler Hynes and Tenille Townes — with executive producer Blake Shelton

Logline: “Four days before Christmas, Elizabeth Athens receives a voicemail from a number she doesn’t recognize. On the message, a man she doesn’t know makes one final plea to the love of his life for a second chance. The fifth installment of the popular movie franchise, based on Shelton’s song ‘Time for Me to Come Home.’”