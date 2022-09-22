Cancel OK

Movies

Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell Join Forces in Hallmark’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ Lineup, Plus LGBTQ Couple Gets Spotlight

October Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Justin Bruening, Erin Cahill Last Vermont Christmas Hallmark Countdown to Christmas Lineup Revealed
 Courtesy of Mar Vista Entertainment
October on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

‘We Need a Little Christmas’

Premiere Date: Saturday, October 22

Stars: Erica Durance, Patrick Sabongui and Lynn Whitfield

Logline: “Julie is adjusting to being a single mother to a grieving child while facing her first Christmas without her husband when she develops an unexpected friendship with her older neighbor Irene.”

‘Christmas Bedtime Stories’

Premiere Date: Saturday, October 29

Stars: Erin Cahill, Steve Lund and Charlie Weber

Logline: “When Danielle’s husband goes missing in action during his deployment, she is left to raise her daughter on her own. Three years later, as she acclimates to life without him, she begins to tell her daughter bedtime stories of her father.”

