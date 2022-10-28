Amanda Batula

The design specialist found herself in hot water after she claimed Lindsay was rude to fans. “Yes, she can be,” Amanda said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in October 2022. “From my experience. She was wonderful at BravoCon, it’s been more when [she’s] caught off-guard.”

Lindsay, for her part, took to social media to address the accusation.

“I want to be very clear. I don’t work for [Kyle’s company] Loverboy yet showed up to support my friends over 30 times in 2021 out of love for Carl [Radke] and out of support for my friends,” the Hubb House founder wrote via Instagram. “Why would I do that if I didn’t like fans? Or if I was rude? Why would I VOLUNTEER to be at more events than I need to? Think about that one.”