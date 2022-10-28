Carl Radke

Following a short-lived romance during season 4, Carl and Lindsay decided to rekindle their connection two years later. In September 2022, the couple confirmed that they were engaged.

Amid Lindsay’s feud with Danielle, Carl noted it was “very tough” to watch his fiancée deal with the drama. “Obviously, the three of us have had a friendship and a bond. But I will say, I mean, people grow and you evolve. And I think that’s natural and should be supported regardless of where that is,” he told Us at BravoCon. “So yeah, it’s been hard. But I’m optimistic as well, so we’ll see.”