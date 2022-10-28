Danielle Olivera

Danielle and Lindsay shocked fans when they confirmed their falling out during a Summer House panel at BravoCon. At the time, the entrepreneur opened up about dealing with their new normal as strictly coworkers.

“Normally, we’d be doing these [interviews] together [and] getting ready together, and obviously I’m gonna miss a lot of that,” she explained to Us at the New York event. “I can’t say too much, but all of it goes down this summer [on the show]. … I think that friendships can always just take on different forms, and there’s something that — there’s a reason why I felt like a sister to Lindsay, but time will tell.”