Paige DeSorbo

After filming season 6, Lindsay opened up about the distance between her and Paige. “I really thought I had a good summer with Paige. I legitimately left the summer [thinking], ‘Wow, Paige and I got along more than we have. We laughed and we shared more things with each other. We related on different topics more so than we have in past summers,'” the publicist told Us in April 2022. “I was pretty surprised to see the amount of s—t talking that she did.”

Lindsay added: “She would say one thing to my face and then the door would close in her room and she would just like say all these nasty things about me.”

The twosome didn’t manage to work out their differences after returning to the Hamptons for season 7.