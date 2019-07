Wayne Knight

Knight first appeared in Seinfeld as Newman in season 2, in a guest role. However, fans loved him so much he became a recurring character from season 3 until the end of the series. He’s also known for his roles in Jurassic Park, 3rd Rock from the Sun and Space Jam. He has done a great deal of voice acting over the years, including in the Bee Movie, Kung Fu Panda and Toy Story 2. From 2011 to 2015, he was part of the main cast of TVLand’s The Exes.