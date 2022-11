2019 American Music Awards Performance

Gomez was dealing with nerves and stomachaches as she discussed her upcoming album and performing at the AMAs.

“I hadn’t been on stage in over two years, and I still didn’t know if I was ready — but what good is having a song if I was too scared to sing it?” she asked.

Following the performance, Gomez was shown in bed as news stories about her performance being off-key and her lupus affecting her anxiety played.