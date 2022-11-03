A Spat With Raquelle

Gomez’s friend, who served as an associate producer on the doc, travels with her for work. After doing press for “Lose You To Love Me” in London in December 2019, Stevens questioned why the Disney alum didn’t seem “happy” and didn’t want to attend their pal’s birthday dinner when they returned to the states.

“You think that I’m complaining about my job? … Not at all. Raquel, I was saying I need to get rest. … I was not complaining about work, I was literally just complaining that it would be nice if I got more sleep. You think I’m ungrateful?” Gomez asked.

“I don’t think you’re ungrateful. I just feel like you’ve been so down the last couple of days so I’m trying to figure out what’s going on,” Stevens replied. “I’m just asking are you good because you don’t seem happy.”

The heated moment ended with Gomez walking away.