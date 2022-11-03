Feeling Like a ‘Product’

Gomez referred to a lot of the promo she did in London as a “waste of time” as she wasn’t asked thoughtful questions. During another interaction, she declared she felt like a “product” because the interviewer wasn’t “listening to her” or asking follow-up questions.

“It was, like, making me angry. You know what it is? It made me feel like Disney. I spent years, years of my life trying to not be that,” she said before starting to cry. She added that her outfit made her “look like a witch” and she felt like she “had the wand” again, referring to her time on Wizards of Waverly Place.