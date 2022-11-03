‘Psychotic Break’ Led to ‘Revival’ Tour Cancellation

After 55 performances, the Revival tour was canceled as her mental health struggles worsened. Her former assistant recalled Gomez saying at one point that she didn’t “wanna be alive,” explaining: “It was one of those moments where you look into her eyes and there’s nothing there. It was just pitch black and it’s so scary. You’re like ‘OK, f—k this. This needs to end. We’re going home.’”

Stevens shared her recollection too: “Her answer was, like, ‘I don’t know. I can’t explain it. I wish you could feel what it feels like to be in my head.’ I just remember it being very chaotic and she was hearing all of these voices. … That triggered some sort of psychotic break.”