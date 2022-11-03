Selena’s Lupus Flared Up Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

As Gomez got frustrated that the work she planned to do with the WE Charity was made “impossible” amid a scandal with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, she faced a health setback in 2020.

“It just hurts. In the morning when I wake up, I immediately start crying. It just hurts — everything,” she explained. “I’ve been having really bad dreams about my past and stuff. I think my past and my mistakes [are] what drives me into depression. My whole life, since I was a kid, I’ve been working and the only thing I want is, like, a family. I just wanna be, like, a mom … I just wanna quit sometimes so I can be happy and be normal like everybody else. And [Raquelle’s] just like, ‘I want you to know that I feel like God has given me this platform not to quit.’ I don’t wanna be, like, super famous. I don’t wanna be all that stuff. But I do know that if I’m here, I wanna use that for good. I just feel stuck and I just want to move forward.”