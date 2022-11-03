Cancel OK
Selena Gomez’s ‘My Mind & Me’ Documents Her ‘Psychotic Break’ in 2016, Struggles With Mom Mandy, Moving On From Justin Bieber and More Revelations

Selena’s Lupus Flared Up Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

As Gomez got frustrated that the work she planned to do with the WE Charity was made “impossible” amid a scandal with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, she faced a health setback in 2020.

“It just hurts. In the morning when I wake up, I immediately start crying. It just hurts — everything,” she explained. “I’ve been having really bad dreams about my past and stuff. I think my past and my mistakes [are] what drives me into depression. My whole life, since I was a kid, I’ve been working and the only thing I want is, like, a family. I just wanna be, like, a mom … I just wanna quit sometimes so I can be happy and be normal like everybody else. And [Raquelle’s] just like, ‘I want you to know that I feel like God has given me this platform not to quit.’ I don’t wanna be, like, super famous. I don’t wanna be all that stuff. But I do know that if I’m here, I wanna use that for good. I just feel stuck and I just want to move forward.”

