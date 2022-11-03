Selena’s Relationship With Her Mom

Gomez was subsequently hospitalized — and her mom, Mandy Teefey, and stepdad Brian found out via TMZ.

“They called me and wanted to know what my daughter was doing in the hospital with a nervous breakdown. She didn’t want anything to do with me. I was scared she was going to die,” Mandy recalled. “You hang on as tight as you can and try to help them with their treatment and that’s the hardest thing to do — to then go to bed and hope that they wake up the next day. … It’s a miracle she got out, but there’s always a fear it’s going to happen again and that hurt us so much.”

Fast-forward to 2019, after Gomez’s treatment and bipolar diagnosis, she shared more insight into her relationship with Mandy and Brian.

“I shouldn’t have spoken to them the way that I did, and I shouldn’t have treated them the way that I did, sometimes,” she said through tears. “Then they know it wasn’t me so then when I wake up the next day they tell me what happened but they explain to me, they’re like, ‘Look, we know that that’s not you talking and we’re really concerned and just know that we love you, we don’t see anything different from what was last night to now.’ … I just say I’m so sorry because I remember certain things that I did and I was so mean. Even to this day, I keep saying thank you and I’m sorry.”

She continued: “They’re always like, ‘Once we found out everything it made so much sense, Selena. … We never, ever would give up on you.’ And they haven’t. When so many times, they probably should’ve.”