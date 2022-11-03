Writing ‘Lose You to Love Me’ About Justin

Gomez penned her first No. 1 with Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter in 45 minutes.

“I texted Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter and said, ‘I think I’m ready to just say I’m sad.’ … The fastest song I’ve ever written. It’s about more than just a lost love. It’s me learning to choose myself, to choose life, but also hoping that people can find grace and peace in that too,” she explained. “The song is about knowing that you completely lost every part of who you are just to rediscover yourself again.”

As clips of Gomez being asked about Justin and Hailey getting engaged played, she noted that “everything was so public” and no one would let her move on.

“I feel haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of, but then I just moved past it. And I wasn’t afraid anymore,” she explained. “I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever, and then, just forgetting everything at the drop of a hand, it was really confusing. But I just think that needed to happen. And ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”