11. ‘Fun’

On this aptly titled tune, Gomez finds herself having trouble resisting someone who is “trouble” and “may not be The One” but would be ideal for a casual fling. “Can we keep it on a first name basis?” she wonders. “We could overcrowd each other’s spaces / You get me higher than my medication / Take me to different places / Let’s face it, I’m gettin’ impatient.”