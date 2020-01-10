12. ‘Cut You Off’

Gomez cuts out someone who kept coming in and out of her life in this explicit track, likely inspired by her on-off relationship with Bieber. “The truth is that I think I’ve had enough,” she warns. “Professionally messin’ with my trust / How could I confuse that s–t for love? / So I gotta get you out my head now.”

Elsewhere in the song, she sings, “Gotta chop, chop all the extra weight I’ve been carrying for 1,460 days,” which equates to four years — the length of her and Bieber’s romance.