4. ‘Lose You to Love Me’

The lead single, which is one of the only ballads songs on the otherwise upbeat Rare, is a clear farewell to Bieber, 25. “You promised the world and I fell for it / I put you first and you adored it,” Gomez sings. “Set fires to my forest / And you let it burn / Sang off-key in my chorus / ‘Cause it wasn’t yours.”