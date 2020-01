6. ‘Vulnerable’

The album’s standout, lyrically and sonically, showcases Gomez making peace with the end of a relationship after her ex gives up on the possibility of reconciling. “If I give the opportunity to you, then would you blow it? / If I was the greatest thing to happen to you, would you know it?” she asks. “If my love was like a flower, would you plant it, would you grow it?”