8. ‘Let Me Get Me’

Gomez embraces her independence and joy after dealing with the highs and lows that come with a breakup. “I’mma dance for therapy, all my babies and me / But tonight it’s for free,” she sings. “No self-sabotage, no letting my thoughts run / Me and the spiral are done / Burn this camouflage I’ve been wearing for months / Tryna let a little happy in for once.”