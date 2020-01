9. ‘Crowded Room’ feat. 6LACK

This R&B jam appears to interpolate Cassie’s “Me & U,” with Gomez singing about sparking an instant connection with a new flame, possibly The Weeknd, 29. “It started polite, out on thin ice / ’Til you came over to break it,” she croons. “I threw you a line, and you were mine / Yeah, I was afraid, but you made it safe / I guess that is our combination / Said you feel lost, well, so do I.”