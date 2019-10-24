“Camouflage”

Gomez gave insight into the track during an interview with iHeartRadio after it was released in 2015: “I wanted it to feel that feeling when everybody gets empty, or they feel invisible, when you feel like you’re somebody’s whole world, and as much as that’s painful, it’s also beautiful, because it allows you to reach that point where you’re able to stand on your own. I had to show that I had sadness as well, and that was important for me.”

“I got so much s–t to say / But I can’t help feeling like I’m camouflage / Fortress around my heart,” she sings. “You were mine just yesterday / Now I have no idea who you are / It’s like you camouflage.”