“Lose You to Love Me”

“I gave my all and they all know it / Then you tore me down and now it’s showing,” she sings in “Lose You to Love Me,” which she cowrote. “In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it / In the thick of healing, yeah.”

After the song was released in October 2019, fans were quick to assume she was singing about Justin’s relationship with Hailey. And after the model shared a screenshot of a song called “I’ll Kill You” via Instagram, social media users thought she was reacting to the track. Hailey, however, called the speculation “BS.” Gomez then encouraged her fans to “be kind” to everyone.