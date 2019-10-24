“Love Will Remember”

Fans assumed “Love Will Remember,” which was released in 2013, was about Justin because Gomez included a voicemail from the “Sorry” crooner at the beginning of the song.

“Hey babe, it’s me. Umm I just wanted to call and tell you that I love you so so so so much,” Justin said in the voicemail. “I just wanted to let you know that you are my princess, you are worthy of all of the love in the world. You are the love of my life.”

In the track, Gomez seemingly sings about their relationship.

“We lit the whole world up before we blew it up / I still don’t know just how we screwed it up,” the lyrics read. “Love will remember you / And love will remember me.”