“Revival”

Gomez seemingly addressed finding herself as she transitioned from a Disney star in her 2015 album, Revival.

“I feel like I’ve awakened lately / The chains around me are finally breaking / I’ve been under self-restoration,” she sings in the title track, which she cowrote. “I’ve become my own salvation / Showing up, no more hiding, hiding / The light inside me is bursting, shining It’s my, my, my time to butterfly.”