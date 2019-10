“Rise”

Gomez has been open about her battle with depression and anxiety over the years. She addressed her journey in “Rise,” which she cowrote in 2015.

“So even when your bones feel like weights / And it’s hard to lift the smile on your perfect face / You can still find a peaceful place,” she sings. “Close your eyes until you’re floating up in outer space / It’ll be alright, they’re just jealous of your highs.”