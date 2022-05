Amanza Smith

The former NFL cheerleader has sold $8,250,000 worth of homes, taking home an estimated $185,625 as of August 2020. (Total commission $247,500) She has focused more on designing and staging in the show’s most recent seasons, which means she’s not selling as many listings as some of her coworkers.

Estimated Instagram earnings: Between $2,000 and $3,500 per post