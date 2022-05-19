Christine Quinn

The show’s most controversial cast member revealed during a May 2022 appearance on Call Her Daddy that she gets the biggest check from Netflix for starring on the show. “I’m gonna get sued after this. I don’t care. You can’t afford my lawyers. … There’s three different tiers,” she said when asked for salary details. “I get paid the most. Jason as well. … My entertainment attorney, you know, basically [said] this is my value and I think it’s all about recognizing your worth.”

According to the Evoluted study, as of August 2020, she has sold $37,080,000 worth of houses, earning an estimated $811,800. (Total commission $1,082,400)

Estimated Instagram earnings: Between $6,000 and $10,000 per post