As of August 2020, the Ball State University grad has sold houses totaling $34,345,000, taking home an estimated $754,031. (Total commission $1,005,375). Per Essential Living, she earned just over $1.1million in the first three seasons through listings she has sold on the show, and she earned $677,820 in season 4.

During season 5, Mary was promoted to Vice President of the Oppenheim Group, which would likely increase her earnings from both the homes she sells and from Selling Sunset.

Estimated Instagram earnings: Between $4,000 and $6,800 per post