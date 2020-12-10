Amanza vs. Heather

When Heather made her romance with Tarek El Moussa public, Amanza attempted to share some friendly advice from her perspective as a mom. “It terrifies me how fast you have met those kids,” the interior design guru told Heather in season 2, prompting a quick clap back.

“It is going to work out. We are very serious,” Heather retorted. “We are going to move in together, and we are moving forward with everything. I’m glad that you are worried about my boyfriend’s children.”

The pair later seemed to resolve their drama in the third season after being forced to work together on a remodeling project.