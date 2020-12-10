Christine vs. Chrishell

From the minute Chrishell arrived at the Oppenheim Group in the first season, Christine had her doubts about the “two faced” former soap star. While they tried to put their differences aside and coexist in the work place, they couldn’t quite see eye-to-eye. During an August 2020 episode of the “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast, Christine alleged that the producers “obviously” wanted her and Chrishell “to clash.”

Their feud continued through the third season, when the Dancing With the Stars alum’s divorce from the This Is Us actor became a major part of the plot. After her costar claimed that she plays the “victim,” Chrishell snapped back. “I am a victor of many things and thriving. I can’t wait for you to get there so you can stop with this nonsense,” she wrote via Instagram in August 2020.