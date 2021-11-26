Christine vs. Emma

Christine was very vocal about her dislike of Emma, who returned to the brokerage while the new mom focused on her family. The How to be a Boss Bitch author accused her ex-boyfriend of cheating with Emma, later claiming that she was engaged to the guy at the time.

The Emma-Leigh & Co founder recalled a different version of the story, which most of the ladies at Oppenheim Group supported.

Christine, for her part, addressed why she brought up the year’s old drama on the series in the first place.

“It’s not something that I would actually care about,” she told Page Six in November 2021. “Part of being on a reality show is you have to talk about things that you wouldn’t necessarily even give a s–t about in real life, but that’s just the way that it is … So, we all did our best to try to make a good season out of it.”

Most of Christine’s coworkers, except for Vanessa Villela, ended season 4 on Emma’s side.