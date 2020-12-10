Davina vs. Chrishell

In the third season, Chrishell’s shocking divorce divides the Oppenheim Group employees into two camps: Team Chrishell and Team Justin. When Davina pointed out that there could be more to the story than was made public, she quickly faced the wrath of her coworkers.

“The only thing that the viewers end up seeing is what I said, but ultimately I was coming from a very neutral position and Chrishell and I are not super close,” Davina told Us exclusively in August 2020. “That doesn’t mean that I don’t support her or that we’re not friendly, but we’re just not best friends. So I had no information. I really don’t know that much about her or their relationship.”