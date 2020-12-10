Davina vs. Jason

Despite pushback from her boss, Davina accepted a $75 million listing from a high-profile client during the show’s second season. At the time, Jason was against taking on the “overpriced” sale, which would end up being “embarrassing” for the brokerage if they couldn’t close a deal. By the end of season 3, Davina still hadn’t found a buyer.

“It’s very difficult to even find a client like that,” Davina told Us Weekly exclusively of the feud in August 2020. “So I think Jason appreciates that. And if you look at the big picture, I think all of the girls know that they would all love to have a client like that.”