Davina vs. Romain

In the second season of the Netflix series, tensions grew between the two stars after the realtor poked fun at the fact that Romain proposed to Mary with a faux diamond ring. The snarky comment made Romain not want to invite Davina to his and Mary’s wedding. After the drama played out on the show, Romain told fans in an Instagram Q&A in August 2020 that he thought Davina was “nothing special.”