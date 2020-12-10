Heather and Tarek vs. Christine

The former Playboy model’s relationship with the HGTV personality became a central focus of season 3 — and Christine couldn’t help but get a few digs in. While speaking with Page Six in July 2020, the Texas native joked about the couple’s “interesting dynamic,” even going so far as to compare them to Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt from The Hills. “I call them ‘Speidi’ all the time because it’s like articles all the time about baking cookies, you know, watching movies,” she said at the time. “It’s ridiculous, so you know, you’re going to see the girls and I just get so tired of it.”

Four months later, the Flip or Flop star fired back. “Christine has a big mouth,” he said during a December 2020 episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “She said some s–tty things about us. … We’re not really interested in dealing with her nonsense.”