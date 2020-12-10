Mary vs. Christine

The coworkers started off the series as the best of friends, but their relationship eventually took a turn when Mary grew closer with Chrishell. When Mary celebrated two different bachelorette parties before marrying Romain in season two, she only extended an invitation to Christine for one of the celebrations, further causing a rift between them.

“I haven’t spoken to her in quite a while,” Mary told Women’s Health of her ex-BFF in August 2020. “I just try to keep my distance. … She hasn’t been in the office, and I don’t really reach out or pay much attention to some of the things she’s saying and doing. I try not to anyway.”