The cast vs. Chrissy Teigen

While binge-watching the reality show in August 2020, the Cravings cookbook author teased via Twitter that she was uncertain of the Selling Sunset cast’s real estate credentials. “I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol,” she joked at the time, sparking responses from several of the Oppenheim Group realtors.

“She obviously has heard of us at this point so, I don’t know where she’s being hiding under a rock. We all are very active real estate agents and we are very, very busy at the moment,” Heather told Access Hollywood after Chrissy’s jab made headlines.

Mary, for her part, told Page Six that she “was so fangirling” over the former model’s reaction. “Then she said that, I was like, ‘Oh! That hurt my feelings!'” Mary added in August 2020.