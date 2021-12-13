Chrishell Stands by Her Success

After going public with the duo’s romance Chrishell Stause quickly shut down criticism about her relationship with her boss Jason, reposting one user’s nasty comment in December 2021.

“You swear you’re the big s—t bc you’re dating Jason! … The only reason you’re getting listings and selling them is bc of Jason,” the troll wrote. “And that dream house you got was bc of Jason. You’re such a fake and I hope you own up to your s—t and stop holding grudges you miserable bitch.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum responded, “It would seem I am not the miserable one here. … When you are an agent on tv you end up getting so much business you have to refer it out to others Bc there is only so much time in a day. The days of getting more listings because of rank in the office are long gone. But please take a breathe [sic] and have a great day! Thanks for watching!!!!”